Emraan Hashmi to return to stage after 19 years

A source told the outlet, "The first event at Sunburn Union will have the star burning up the stage, reliving his bangers from Murder, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and Jannat."

"At the Hyderabad gig, he will make a brief appearance. DJ Ganesh will present remixes and mash-ups of Emraan's party starters."

Reportedly, the actor has charged ₹2 crore for these appearances.

Meanwhile, the Sunburn event is on Saturday, and the Hyderabad show is on September 5.