Emraan Hashmi to return to stage after 19 years
What's the story
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is set to return to the stage after 19 years, reported Mid-Day. The actor will headline two Bollywood-themed gigs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, following the success of Awarapan 2, which is still in theaters. He last performed on stage at the IIFA Awards in 2007.
Event details
Details about Hashmi's upcoming shows
A source told the outlet, "The first event at Sunburn Union will have the star burning up the stage, reliving his bangers from Murder, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and Jannat."
"At the Hyderabad gig, he will make a brief appearance. DJ Ganesh will present remixes and mash-ups of Emraan's party starters."
Reportedly, the actor has charged ₹2 crore for these appearances.
Meanwhile, the Sunburn event is on Saturday, and the Hyderabad show is on September 5.
Career highlight
'Awarapan 2's success fuels Hashmi's demand
Hashmi's return to the stage comes after the success of Awarapan 2.
The movie has been well-received by audiences and critics alike, earning ₹171.9 crore at the domestic box office and ₹203.7 crore globally, as per Sacnilk.
The source added, "While he has always been popular with millennials, after The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Awarapan 2, he has found a new fan base in Gen Z as well."