Emraan Hashmi says 'Haq' will stick with people, even if box office didn't
Emraan Hashmi is standing by his new film Haq, now streaming on Netflix.
He calls it a "very bold and brave film" that "will age well," and feels it'll be remembered for how it makes people feel—even though it only earned ₹21.9 crore at the box office on a budget speculated to be around ₹40 crore.
What's the story?
Set in the 1980s (around 1985), Haq follows Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam), whose lawyer husband Abbas Khan (Hashmi) leaves her for a second wife.
Her fight for alimony in court sparks a national debate on faith and women's rights, inspired by the real-life Shah Bano case.
Why are people talking about it?
Critics are loving Yami Gautam's performance—many say it's her best yet—and Hashmi's role as Abbas is getting praise too for its subtlety.
The film's not just about courtroom drama; it's about standing up when things get tough, which seems to be resonating with viewers online.