Emraan Hashmi says 'Haq' will stick with people, even if box office didn't Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

Emraan Hashmi is standing by his new film Haq, now streaming on Netflix.

He calls it a "very bold and brave film" that "will age well," and feels it'll be remembered for how it makes people feel—even though it only earned ₹21.9 crore at the box office on a budget speculated to be around ₹40 crore.