Did Emraan Hashmi confirm 'Awarapan 3'?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has hinted at the possibility of a third installment in the Awarapan franchise. The actor made this revelation while celebrating the success of Awarapan 2 with fans at a Mumbai screening. He was joined by co-star Disha Patani for the surprise visit, where he teased that Awarapan 3 could arrive "very soon."
Film success
'Awarapan 2' belongs to fans more than makers: Hashmi
During the screening, Hashmi said, "This is a film that belongs to fans more than the makers."
"Isiliye hum wapis aaye abhi, is journey ko humne aur thrilling banaya with more action and more emotions."
"Friday ko bas humare haath se nikal gayi aur aapke hawale."
"Umeed yahi hai ki aapko puri film pasand aayegi. Hopefully, Awarapan 3 very soon."
Film synopsis
Cast and crew of 'Awarapan 2'
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 continues the story of Shivam Pandit, played by Hashmi. The film delves into child trafficking, revenge, and redemption.
Patani plays Zara while Shabana Azmi portrays gangster queen Nafisa.
The supporting cast includes Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Puran Gabbi.