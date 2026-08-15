Did Emraan Hashmi confirm 'Awarapan 3'?

During the screening, Hashmi said, "This is a film that belongs to fans more than the makers."

"Isiliye hum wapis aaye abhi, is journey ko humne aur thrilling banaya with more action and more emotions."

"Friday ko bas humare haath se nikal gayi aur aapke hawale."

"Umeed yahi hai ki aapko puri film pasand aayegi. Hopefully, Awarapan 3 very soon."