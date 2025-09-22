Next Article
Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam's 'Haq' inspired by Shah Bano case
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam are joining forces in "Haq," a new film inspired by the landmark 1985 Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan case.
Directed by Suparn Varma, the movie is set to hit theaters soon.
The announcement follows Hashmi's recent buzz from his cameo in "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" and his performance in Pawan Kalyan's "They Call Him OG" trailer.
Hashmi plays Ahmed Khan; Gautam is Shah Bano
Hashmi steps into the role of Ahmed Khan, with Gautam portraying Shah Bano.
Shot in Lucknow, the film promises powerful dialogues and continues India's love for legal dramas—think "Jolly LLB 3," but with its own fresh perspective.
If you're into gripping court battles and strong performances, this one's worth keeping an eye on.