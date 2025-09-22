Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam's 'Haq' inspired by Shah Bano case Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam are joining forces in "Haq," a new film inspired by the landmark 1985 Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan case.

Directed by Suparn Varma, the movie is set to hit theaters soon.

The announcement follows Hashmi's recent buzz from his cameo in "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" and his performance in Pawan Kalyan's "They Call Him OG" trailer.