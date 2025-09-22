Next Article
Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2025
Entertainment
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, set for 2025.
Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film now carries India's Oscar hopes forward.
Will 'Homebound' break India's Oscar jinx?
India has been sending films to the Oscars since 1957, starting with Mother India.
While classics like Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2002) made it to the final nominations, an Indian film is still waiting for a win in this category.
With Homebound in the race, there's fresh excitement about seeing Indian stories shine on a global stage.