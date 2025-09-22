Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2025

Will 'Homebound' break India's Oscar jinx?

India has been sending films to the Oscars since 1957, starting with Mother India.

While classics like Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2002) made it to the final nominations, an Indian film is still waiting for a win in this category.

With Homebound in the race, there's fresh excitement about seeing Indian stories shine on a global stage.