Fact check: Did Adam Sandler slam Jimmy Kimmel over death?
Entertainment
A Facebook post recently went viral claiming Adam Sandler criticized Jimmy Kimmel over comments about Charlie Kirk's death, and that ABC pulled "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the remarks.
But none of this actually happened—PrimeTimer has confirmed the whole story is made up.
Viral post is completely made up
PrimeTimer reports Sandler hasn't said anything about Kimmel or Kirk, online or otherwise.
The quotes and images in the viral post were completely fabricated.
This is a good reminder to double-check wild stories before sharing—they can spread fast, even when they're not true.