Malayalam host Rajesh Keshav shifted to hospital in Vellore

Family thanks medical team, asks people to pray for him

Keshav is now breathing on his own and his blood pressure is stable, showing some improvement.

The move was coordinated by filmmaker Prathap and supported by Union Minister Suresh Gopi, with heartfelt thanks given to the Kochi medical team—described as "God's own angels."

Keshav's family remains hopeful and has asked everyone to keep him in their thoughts as he continues treatment in Vellore.