Next Article
Malayalam host Rajesh Keshav shifted to hospital in Vellore
Entertainment
Malayalam TV host Rajesh Keshav has been transferred to a hospital in Vellore for specialized neuro-rehabilitation after spending nearly a month in the ICU at Kochi.
He suffered a cardiac arrest on August 24, which led to moderate brain injury.
Family thanks medical team, asks people to pray for him
Keshav is now breathing on his own and his blood pressure is stable, showing some improvement.
The move was coordinated by filmmaker Prathap and supported by Union Minister Suresh Gopi, with heartfelt thanks given to the Kochi medical team—described as "God's own angels."
Keshav's family remains hopeful and has asked everyone to keep him in their thoughts as he continues treatment in Vellore.