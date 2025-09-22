'OG' gets 'A' certificate; runtime revealed

'OG's global buzz and box office prospects

Directed by Sujeeth, OG runs for two hours and 35 minutes and is already creating global buzz—the film has already grossed over two million from premiere shows alone, showing its global buzz.

Emraan Hashmi plays the main villain, with Priyanka Mohan and Arjun Das in key roles, and music by Thaman.

With worldwide rights sold for ₹166 crore, all eyes are on how this high-stakes drama performs at the box office.