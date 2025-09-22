Next Article
'OG' gets 'A' certificate; runtime revealed
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's action-packed film OG has landed an "A" certificate from the censor board, mostly because of its intense violence.
Some strong language has been muted to keep things in check.
The movie hits theaters on September 25, 2025.
'OG's global buzz and box office prospects
Directed by Sujeeth, OG runs for two hours and 35 minutes and is already creating global buzz—the film has already grossed over two million from premiere shows alone, showing its global buzz.
Emraan Hashmi plays the main villain, with Priyanka Mohan and Arjun Das in key roles, and music by Thaman.
With worldwide rights sold for ₹166 crore, all eyes are on how this high-stakes drama performs at the box office.