Watching movies might get costlier in Mumbai
What's the story
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a whopping 570% increase in the current entertainment tax rates for cinema halls in Mumbai. If approved by the state government's Urban Development Department, this could lead to a significant rise in ticket prices for movies and performing arts events performed in languages other than Marathi and Gujarati. The tax is usually paid by exhibitors and managers of performing arts theaters to the civic authorities. But any hike will eventually affect the viewers.
Tax details
Proposed rates for AC, non-AC cinema halls
The BMC's proposal reportedly suggests a significant increase in entertainment tax for air-conditioned cinema halls and multiplexes, with the per-ticket tax jumping from ₹60 to ₹400. This represents a staggering 570% increase.
Non-AC cinema halls would see their rate rise from ₹45 to ₹200 per ticket, marking a 400% hike.
For performing arts events like concerts and plays, the proposed tax increase is from ₹50 to ₹100, while other miscellaneous entertainment shows would see an increase from ₹25 to ₹75.
Additional changes
New mini theaters tax, exemption for Marathi and Gujarati shows
The proposal also introduces a new tax of ₹90 per ticket for mini theaters and video screening venues.
In a bid to support regional cinema and culture, the BMC has proposed a 100% tax waiver for cinema halls, multiplexes, and cinema halls screening Marathi and Gujarati films, plays, and concerts.
If the state denies sanctioning the revised structure, the old rates will continue until 2027-28.
Existing rates
Current rates and early bird concession
Currently, air-conditioned cinema halls in Mumbai pay an entertainment tax of ₹60 per show, while non-AC cinema halls pay ₹45 per show.
Dramas and other entertainment programs are taxed at ₹25 per show, and circuses and funfairs are charged a daily rate of ₹50.
The 6% concession for taxpayers who pay their monthly theater tax in advance by the fifth of the month has been proposed to continue until 2027-28.