Watching movies might get costlier in Mumbai

The BMC's proposal reportedly suggests a significant increase in entertainment tax for air-conditioned cinema halls and multiplexes, with the per-ticket tax jumping from ₹60 to ₹400. This represents a staggering 570% increase.

Non-AC cinema halls would see their rate rise from ₹45 to ₹200 per ticket, marking a 400% hike.

For performing arts events like concerts and plays, the proposed tax increase is from ₹50 to ₹100, while other miscellaneous entertainment shows would see an increase from ₹25 to ₹75.