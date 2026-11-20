'Kabira': What we know about the upcoming musical
What's the story
Director Abhishek Sharma is gearing up to begin production on his next project, Kabira, a musical based on the life of poet-saint Sant Kabir. The film will be set in 15th-century Kashi and will feature music by Tanishk Bagchi, Variety reported. The movie is being produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and is scheduled to go on the floor in early 2027.
Film focus
Exploring Kabir's life and teachings
Kabira will delve into the life and teachings of Sant Kabir, who lived in Kashi as a weaver.
His verses often challenged religious orthodoxy and caste divisions, questioning ritualistic practices and the authority of established religious structures.
The film will interpret this period through a fictionalized narrative, with Bagchi's music drawing on folk, Sufi, and classical influences.
Director's career
Sharma's past projects
Kabira marks a new direction for Sharma, known for films like Tere Bin Laden, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.
His filmography also includes The Shaukeens and The Zoya Factor.
His last directorial was RamSetu, which starred Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.