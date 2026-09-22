Raghava Lawrence looks fierce as 'Mahaveer Karna' in 1st look

The project is expected to combine physical sets with visual effects to create the ancient world setting.

Set for a theatrical release next year, it was initially launched as an epic hybrid live-action film.

For the unversed, Karna, Kunti's first child, was raised far away from royal recognition.

He spent his life battling rejection and fate while remaining loyal to his morals. His archery skills and generous nature make him one of the most interesting figures in the Mahabharata.