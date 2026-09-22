Raghava Lawrence looks fierce as 'Mahaveer Karna' in 1st look
What's the story
Actor Raghava Lawrence has been unveiled as the legendary warrior Karna in the upcoming mythological epic Mahaveer Karna, directed by Ramesh Varma. The first look of the film was shared by production house Pen Movies on Tuesday, introducing Lawrence in this much-awaited role. The project marks new territory for Lawrence, who has largely been seen in commercial entertainers and action-driven roles.
Production details
Film to be made in multiple languages
The film, produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Movies in association with RV Studios and Sri Neeladri Productions, is reportedly being made on a budget of ₹150 crore.
It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.
The makers are planning to create an expansive cinematic world that captures the kingdoms and battlefields of its mythological setting.
Visual effects
Expansive visual world to be created
The project is expected to combine physical sets with visual effects to create the ancient world setting.
Set for a theatrical release next year, it was initially launched as an epic hybrid live-action film.
For the unversed, Karna, Kunti's first child, was raised far away from royal recognition.
He spent his life battling rejection and fate while remaining loyal to his morals. His archery skills and generous nature make him one of the most interesting figures in the Mahabharata.