Emmy-winning voice actor Eric Bauza dies at 46
What's the story
Eric Bauza, the Emmy Award-winning voice actor known for voicing iconic Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died. He was 46. The cause of death was reported to be hypertensive cardiovascular disease, per Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records, according to Variety. His family announced his untimely demise on Sunday via a statement posted on the late actor's Instagram account.
Career highlights
His prolific career in voiceover
Bauza was a sought-after voiceover artist, with over 400 acting credits. He voiced characters in the recent Looney Tunes film Coyote vs. Acme, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Looney Tunes Cartoons.
His other notable projects include Avatar: The Last Airbender, Chowder, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Fanboy & Chum Chum, and Ben 10 Omniverse, among others.
Recent work
Projects he was working on at time of death
In 2026 alone, Bauza had already lent his voice to several projects including Chibiverse, Minions & Monsters, Forgotten Island, Rick and Morty, Superkitties, and Avatar: Seven Havens.
He was also in pre-production on two projects at the time of his death: Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical as Daffy Duck and The Dragon Masters as The Shogun King.
Legacy
Warner Bros. Television Group paid tribute to Bauza
Bauza had spent 15 years at Warner Bros. Animation.
Channing Dungey, Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks, said in a statement, "In addition to his incredible talent, Eric was a treasured part of our animation family."
"Eric said that carrying on the legendary legacy of the Looney Tunes was among the greatest honors of his life."