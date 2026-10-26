Emmy-winning voice actor Eric Bauza dies at 46

Bauza was a sought-after voiceover artist, with over 400 acting credits. He voiced characters in the recent Looney Tunes film Coyote vs. Acme, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Looney Tunes Cartoons.

His other notable projects include Avatar: The Last Airbender, Chowder, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Fanboy & Chum Chum, and Ben 10 Omniverse, among others.