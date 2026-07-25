'Euphoria': Eric Dane's final reflections featured in documentary
What's the story
Eric Dane, who passed away in February after a battle with ALS, called Euphoria "the most profound experience" of his career. The late actor's reflections on the HBO series were revealed in the documentary special Euphoria: A Look Back. In an interview recorded before his death, he said, "It was at times challenging, but the challenges were taken as opportunities." Released on Friday, the documentary is available to watch on JioHotstar.
Tribute
'He showed up every day with grace and dignity'
The series creator, Sam Levinson, paid tribute to Dane in the special. He described him as "a wonderful human being" and "a wonderful actor."
Levinson added, "He showed up every day with grace and dignity."
The documentary also featured Dane's reflections on his late co-star Angus Cloud, who died from an accidental fentanyl overdose in July 2023.
Career highlight
Dane's role in 'Euphoria'
Dane played Cal Jacobs in all three seasons of Euphoria, which aired from 2019 to 2026.
His character had a tumultuous relationship with his son Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi).
The show ended with (spoiler alert) Nate's death at the hands of mobsters he owed money to, a fate unknown to Cal and his family.
The Season 3 premiere also paid tribute to Dane with an onscreen photo and the message, "In remembrance of Eric Dane. 1972-2026."
Documentary details
About 'Euphoria' and its documentary special
The documentary Euphoria: A Look Back featured interviews with the cast and crew, as well as scenes from all three seasons of the show.
However, it did not address any behind-the-scenes cast feud rumors or the critical backlash against Season 3.
Zendaya only appeared in archival interview footage.
The series started as a dark high school drama centered around Rue (Zendaya), a teen drug addict, and her classmates.