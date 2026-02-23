Eric Dane's GoFundMe for daughters raises nearly $350,000 Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

A GoFundMe set up after Eric Dane's passing has raised between $337,000 and nearly $350,000 by February 23.

The campaign, started by friends of the family, aims to support the education and housing of his daughters Billie and Georgia after Dane lost his battle with ALS on February 19 at age 53.

The original goal was reported as $500,000 by some outlets, while another source reported a $250,000 target.