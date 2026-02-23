Eric Dane's GoFundMe for daughters raises nearly $350,000
A GoFundMe set up after Eric Dane's passing has raised between $337,000 and nearly $350,000 by February 23.
The campaign, started by friends of the family, aims to support the education and housing of his daughters Billie and Georgia after Dane lost his battle with ALS on February 19 at age 53.
The original goal was reported as $500,000 by some outlets, while another source reported a $250,000 target.
'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson among donors
More than 2,000 people chipped in quickly—so many that the page was paused for verification before reopening with beneficiary Rebecca Gayheart confirmed to receive funds directly.
Notably, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson donated $27,000, joining a total pool of around 3,500 donors.
Dane's battle with ALS, upcoming 'Euphoria' season
Dane publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis less than a year before his death (in 2025) and lost use of his right arm, but advocated in Washington, D.C., alongside I AM ALS, pressing for reauthorization of the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act.
Fans can look forward to seeing him one last time as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria season three this April.