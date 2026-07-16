Eric Stonestreet thought Taylor Swift's wedding invite was 'spam'
What's the story
Eric Stonestreet, the Modern Family star, recently revealed that he and his wife Lindsay Schweitzer initially thought their invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was fake. Speaking to Chiefs Wire, he said, "We were very excited. We thought it was spam, like everybody else." "We just had to trust it was real because I wasn't breaking any rules and Lindsay wasn't either," Stonestreet added.
Venue defense
Stonestreet defends the couple's decision to host wedding at MSG
Stonestreet also defended the couple's decision to host their wedding at Madison Square Garden.
He said, "I think that Travis and Taylor created a night for themselves and their guests that was special and unique in only the way they could."
"Show me another place where they could have a private moment like anybody else would deserve to have at a wedding, where they don't have helicopters and hot air balloons and dirigibles floating over them trying to get video."
Wedding joy
'We were just happy for them'
Stonestreet said he and his wife were "struck" by how "fantastical" yet "normal" the wedding was.
He explained, "Given we've been to a lot of weddings where there are lots of things the bride does and lots of things the groom does, we just felt like they created a night that felt normal in these extraordinary situations."
The actor added, "We were just happy for them."
Star connection
Stonestreet on his relationship with Kelce and Swift
Stonestreet, a Kansas City Chiefs superfan, revealed in a July interview with PEOPLE that he knows Kelce "very well."
He also has a casual acquaintance with Swift.
The actor presented Swift with Favorite Country Female Artist at the American Music Awards in 2012.
"So when they started dating, we were so happy for him. But we were also happy for Taylor because we know what kind of human being Travis is," Stonestreet said about their relationship.