Ernakulam court granted bail to director Ranjith over sexual harassment
Entertainment
Malayalam director Ranjith was granted bail after being arrested on a young actor's complaint of sexual harassment.
The Ernakulam court set strict conditions for his release to make sure the investigation stays fair.
Prosecutors sought denial of Ranjith's bail
Prosecutors tried to block bail, worried Ranjith might influence witnesses or that he wasn't cooperating.
Ranjith told the court he would not interfere with witnesses or cooperate with authorities, saying, refusing to confess isn't noncooperation.
The case has sparked major attention due to Ranjith's status and the seriousness of the allegations.