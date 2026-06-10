Eros announces mythological universe, expands 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise

Film restoration

'Kochadaiiyaan' to be restored and reimagined

The third part of the content slate, Eros Remastered, will kick off with an AI restoration of Rajinikanth's 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan. The film, India's first motion-capture feature, will be reimagined under the creative direction of Soundarya Rajinikanth. Kishore Lulla, Founder and Chairman of Eros Innovation, said, "We are bringing together original mythology-inspired stories, beloved film titles, and classic cinema under one umbrella. Our aim is to create stories that can engage audiences across generations and formats."