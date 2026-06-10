Eros announces mythological universe, expands 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise
What's the story
Eros Innovation has announced an ambitious three-part content slate, including a mythology-based cinematic universe, franchise expansions of existing movies, and a restoration program for classic films. The first part will be the launch of Eros Brahmand, a mythology-inspired cinematic universe with nine original titles, reported Variety. These are Nandi - War of Kailasa, Dwaarka: Gateway to the Universe, Vimaan Wars, Mahabharat 5000 A.D., Yakshinis, Brahmarakshak, Garuda, Kumbhayanna, and Mansa Devi.
Franchise expansions
'Tanu Weds Manu' to get franchise expansion
The second part of Eros Innovation's content slate, called Eros Universe, will expand six existing Bollywood titles into new stories and characters. These films are Tanu Weds Manu, Phobia, English Vinglish, Desi Boyz, Rangeela, and Tere Naam. Tanu Weds Manu - The Next Chapter, directed by Mitakshara Kumar, is expected to go into production in 2026. It will be co-produced with Rudrak Soma Jyoti Limited.
Film restoration
'Kochadaiiyaan' to be restored and reimagined
The third part of the content slate, Eros Remastered, will kick off with an AI restoration of Rajinikanth's 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan. The film, India's first motion-capture feature, will be reimagined under the creative direction of Soundarya Rajinikanth. Kishore Lulla, Founder and Chairman of Eros Innovation, said, "We are bringing together original mythology-inspired stories, beloved film titles, and classic cinema under one umbrella. Our aim is to create stories that can engage audiences across generations and formats."