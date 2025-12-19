'Still grieving': Esha Deol requests 'kindness' after Dharmendra's death

Esha Deol , the daughter of veteran actor Dharmendra , has requested her fans to be more understanding and kind as she continues to grieve her father's loss. The Bollywood star took to Instagram on Friday to express her desire to take a break from social media. She also revealed that she had put some work commitments on hold due to her father's demise, but will now be resuming them.

Emotional tribute Deol's emotional note on father's demise In her emotional note, Deol wrote on Instagram Stories, "I had kept a few work commitments on hold for a long time, which I would be posting & sharing with you all now in the coming days." "Please understand me as a human & most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving, precious father. A loss I would never get over."

Kindness request 'If I had things my way, I would...' Deol further wrote, "If I had things my way, I would wish to not be on this platform for sometime and just take a break. But I can't do that." "So try & be kind and understanding. Thank you for the love & support always... love you all." Her father, Dharmendra, passed away on November 24 after a brief illness.

Tribute Malini and Deol's tribute to Dharmendra After Dharmendra's death last month, his wife Hema Malini and their daughters hosted a prayer meet in New Delhi. The event was attended by several prominent figures from the political and film industries. Remembering her dad on his 90th birthday on December 8, Deol had promised to carry forward his legacy with pride and respect.