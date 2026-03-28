Essiedu receives death threats after 'Harry Potter' series trailer Entertainment Mar 28, 2026

Paapa Essiedu, set to play Professor Snape in the new Harry Potter series, has sadly received death threats online.

The backlash began with social media trolling and intensified after the first trailer's release; Essiedu said he received messages such as "Quit or I'll murder you."

No police complaint has been filed yet, but the situation is being taken seriously.