Essiedu receives death threats after 'Harry Potter' series trailer
Entertainment
Paapa Essiedu, set to play Professor Snape in the new Harry Potter series, has sadly received death threats online.
The backlash began with social media trolling and intensified after the first trailer's release; Essiedu said he received messages such as "Quit or I'll murder you."
No police complaint has been filed yet, but the situation is being taken seriously.
'Harry Potter' trailer hits 277 million views
Police are now working with Warner Bros. UK studio to address concerns about Essiedu's safety, and HBO has increased security on set.
Meanwhile, the series trailer smashed records with 277 million views in just 48 hours.
The all-new cast, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, will debut when the show drops this Christmas Day 2026.