'Euphoria' actor Eric Dane (53) dies; ex-girlfriend donates to fundraiser Entertainment Feb 26, 2026

Eric Dane, known for Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, passed away on February 19 at 53 after a rapid battle with ALS.

In his final days, he was surrounded by his wife Rebecca Gayheart and their daughters Billie and Georgia.

After his death, friends launched a GoFundMe to support his family.