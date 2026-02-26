'Euphoria' actor Eric Dane (53) dies; ex-girlfriend donates to fundraiser
Entertainment
Eric Dane, known for Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, passed away on February 19 at 53 after a rapid battle with ALS.
In his final days, he was surrounded by his wife Rebecca Gayheart and their daughters Billie and Georgia.
After his death, friends launched a GoFundMe to support his family.
Priya Jain donated $10,000 to the campaign
Priya Jain, Dane's ex-girlfriend, donated $10,000 to the fundraiser—confirmed on February 24.
The campaign has already raised over $450,000 of its $500,000 goal for Gayheart and the kids during this tough time.
Dane became an advocate for ALS awareness
Even as ALS progressed quickly, Dane kept working—he filmed Euphoria's third season with just one functioning arm.
He also became an advocate for ALS awareness, partnering with I AM ALS and lobbying for related legislation.