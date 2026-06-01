No Season 4, Zendaya's 'Euphoria' ends with S03

The popular HBO series Euphoria has officially concluded after three seasons across seven years. Creator Sam Levinson confirmed the news on Popcast, a music podcast by The New York Times. He spoke to hosts Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica about the show's end. HBO also confirmed this development to Variety. The Season 3 finale, titled In God We Trust, was indeed the series finale as well.

Production challenges It wasn't a surprise The announcement of Euphoria's end wasn't a shocker, as lead actor Zendaya had hinted in interviews that she thought the show would wrap up after Season 3. Moreover, there were major delays in the production of Season 3 because it took four years for the third season to come out. During this time, Zendaya and her co-stars became Hollywood stars with packed schedules, making it difficult to film.

Final season About the show and its cast ensemble In Season 3, set after a time jump, the characters grapple with faith, redemption, and evil. The show followed a group of high school students as they navigated drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love, and friendship. It starred Zendaya alongside Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, and Colman Domingo.

Advertisement