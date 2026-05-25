'Euphoria' season 3 kills Nate Jacobs Elordi calls fitting end
Entertainment
Euphoria's third season just dropped, and fans got a jaw-dropping episode seven: Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) meets his end after being buried alive and bitten by a snake.
Elordi called it, saying, "It's cool to see it all come to what it's come to.", saying it fit Nate's long streak of dark choices.
Levinson said fate was unsettling karma
Despite the intense scene, Elordi found filming surprisingly "peaceful," even working with the live snake, which he ended up calling "super cute."
Show creator Sam Levinson said Nate's fate was meant as unsettling karma for fans.
As the season wraps up on March 31, Elordi described leaving the show as "bittersweet" but said he's proud of what they created together.