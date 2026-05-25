'Euphoria' season 3 kills Nate Jacobs Elordi calls fitting end Entertainment May 25, 2026

Euphoria's third season just dropped, and fans got a jaw-dropping episode seven: Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) meets his end after being buried alive and bitten by a snake.

Elordi called it, saying, "It's cool to see it all come to what it's come to.", saying it fit Nate's long streak of dark choices.