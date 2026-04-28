'Euphoria' actor addresses Zendaya-Sydney feud rumors

Jessica Blair Herman, a cast member of the hit series Euphoria, has denied rumors of a feud between co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney . Speaking on Good Day New York, Herman said that there was no drama on set and everyone got along well. "They really did," she said. "And I'm not just saying that."

Set harmony 'They really did...everyone wants to do the work' Herman stressed that there was "no drama" between Zendaya and Sweeney. She said, "Really, they've created this beautiful working relationship and everyone wants to do the work, to come in and do the job." The actor defended Zendaya and Sweeney, saying they hardly share scenes. "To be fair, when I was there, they're not sharing scenes," she added.

Rumor clarification Herman's comments come after report of 'feud' Herman's comments come after a report by The Sun claimed that Zendaya and Sweeney didn't get along. An insider had told the outlet, "There will be a sigh of relief when 'Euphoria' is over and they can go their separate ways." However, Herman's statements contradict this narrative, emphasizing that there was no tension between the two actors on set.

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Absence controversy Earlier, Sweeney's absence from cast photo sparked speculation Earlier, Sweeney's absence from a cast photo for the current season of Euphoria had fueled speculation about a feud. However, Page Six reported that she was filming a scene when the photo was taken. Another source also dismissed the feud rumors, saying, "They're both in high demand and working continuously."

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