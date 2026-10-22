Why did 'Ant-Man' star Evangeline Lilly retire from acting?
What's the story
Evangeline Lilly, the actor behind iconic roles such as Kate Austen in Lost and Hope van Dyne in Marvel's Ant-Man films, has opened up about her decision to step away from Hollywood. In a recent interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), she revealed that she officially retired from acting in 2020 but only made it public in 2024. "I'd much prefer a quieter position. I've always hated being famous," she said.
Fame dilemma
'I've had moments of gripping fear'
Lilly, 47, confessed that leaving a successful career was not easy.
"When you're successful at something, it feels really good when the world says, 'We love you! You're amazing!' Like, this is a wonderful feeling," she said.
"How do you walk away from that? And I've had moments of...gripping fear of like, 'What am I doing?' But, ultimately, the decision was one that was made in great conviction."
Future plans
'I'd like to be a retired actress, and...'
Lilly had hinted at her desire to leave acting years before her retirement.
In a 2006 video, she expressed hopes of starting a family and stepping away from Hollywood.
"I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world, but ideally, 10 years from now, I'd like to be a retired actress, and I would like to have a family."
Despite her retirement, Lilly hinted at a possible return to acting someday.
Philanthropy focus
Lilly's life beyond Hollywood
Before her acting career, Lilly studied political science and international relations, with dreams of becoming a missionary or diplomat.
She revealed that her desire to make a difference in the world has always been important to her.
"I wanted to make the world a better place," she said. "I've always wanted a much more hands-on impact."
Despite stepping away from acting, Lilly voiced Queen Bernice in 2021's Legend of Destruction, an animated film about the Jewish revolt against Rome.