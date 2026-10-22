Why did 'Ant-Man' star Evangeline Lilly retire from acting?

Lilly, 47, confessed that leaving a successful career was not easy.

"When you're successful at something, it feels really good when the world says, 'We love you! You're amazing!' Like, this is a wonderful feeling," she said.

"How do you walk away from that? And I've had moments of...gripping fear of like, 'What am I doing?' But, ultimately, the decision was one that was made in great conviction."