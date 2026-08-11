Evans returns as Captain America in 'Avengers: Doomsday' after 'Endgame'
Entertainment
Chris Evans is officially back as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters December 18, 2026.
This will be his first appearance as Steve Rogers/Captain America since Endgame, where Cap went back in time to live his life with Peggy.
Downey Jr. cast as Doctor Doom
Evans says fans should expect a "brutal" journey for Cap, joking that the Russo brothers "love beating up Steve Rogers."
In a big twist, Robert Downey Jr. joins the cast, not as Iron Man, but as the villain Doctor Doom.
With familiar heroes and new surprises, this is the first Avengers movie since 2019 and promises plenty for longtime fans and newcomers alike.