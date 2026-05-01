Evelyn Sharma confirms split from husband Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma confirms divorce from husband Tushaan Bhindi

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:12 pm May 01, 202605:12 pm

What's the story

Actor Evelyn Sharma, who shot to fame with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is separating from husband Tushaan Bhindi after four years of marriage. In a statement to HT City, she confirmed the news and said, "Yes, we have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together." "We would appreciate privacy and assure that this is as amicable as it can be." "We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting."