Evelyn Sharma confirms divorce from husband Tushaan Bhindi
What's the story
Actor Evelyn Sharma, who shot to fame with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is separating from husband Tushaan Bhindi after four years of marriage. In a statement to HT City, she confirmed the news and said, "Yes, we have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together." "We would appreciate privacy and assure that this is as amicable as it can be." "We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting."
Relationship timeline
Here's everything about their love story
Sharma and Bhindi, a dental surgeon, tied the knot in 2021 in a private ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. Their love story began in 2018 after a blind date set up by a mutual friend. A year later, Bhindi proposed to Sharma during a yacht trip, with the Sydney Harbour Bridge providing a stunning backdrop. The couple welcomed their daughter Ava Rania Bhindi in 2021 and son Arden in 2023.
Career highlights
On work front, Sharma was last seen in 'Saaho'
Sharma, who has worked in Hindi films like Nautanki Saala, Yaariyan, Main Tera Hero, Hindi Medium, and Jab Harry Met Sejal, was last seen in Saaho alongside Prabhas. She had spoken about her cross-cultural marriage earlier, telling Screen, "My husband is, technically Gujarati; he's from Sydney, Australia." "I'm Punjabi German, but I feel more Indian than him as I lived in India for 10 years." "We have these mixed cultures in our marriage, and so we're establishing our own rules."