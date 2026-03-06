'Everyone is forced out': Govinda on Bollywood's brutal reality
Bollywood star Govinda opened up in a recent interview, saying, "In this film industry, everyone at some point is forced out and given a bad reputation."
He's faced rumors about his personal life and criticism for being difficult or late on sets.
'Whose name is spotless in this film industry?'
Govinda pointed out that even legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, and Aamir Khan have faced tough phases and negative press.
"Whose name is spotless in this film industry? Are you crazy?" he said, reminding everyone that setbacks are pretty common here.
Sudha Chandran recently defended Govinda too
Actor Sudha Chandran recently defended Govinda too. She blamed "wrong narratives" for his exit from the spotlight and remembered how producers once lined up to work with him.
Praising his dance skills and energy, she called for a comeback just like Bachchan's.