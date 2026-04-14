Allahbadia's wealth comes from various sources

Ranveer Allahbadia's net worth and earnings in 2026

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:23 pm Apr 14, 202605:23 pm

What's the story

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has an estimated net worth of ₹60-70 crore as of 2026, according to various reports. This makes him one of India's top creator-entrepreneurs, with a wealth portfolio that isn't reliant on any single platform or viral moment. Instead, it is the result of a well-structured business ecosystem developed over the years through YouTube monetization, podcasts, brand collaborations, and business ventures like Monk Entertainment.