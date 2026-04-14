Ranveer Allahbadia's net worth and earnings in 2026
What's the story
Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has an estimated net worth of ₹60-70 crore as of 2026, according to various reports. This makes him one of India's top creator-entrepreneurs, with a wealth portfolio that isn't reliant on any single platform or viral moment. Instead, it is the result of a well-structured business ecosystem developed over the years through YouTube monetization, podcasts, brand collaborations, and business ventures like Monk Entertainment.
Income breakdown
Breaking down Allahbadia's monthly earnings
Allahbadia earns between ₹30 lakh and ₹40 lakh per month, as per MoneyControl. This income is derived from various sources, making it more stable than that of creators who depend solely on ad revenue. His primary income sources include YouTube monetization and AdSense, podcast sponsorships and ads, brand collaborations, business ventures, digital courses, and online communities. YouTube alone contributes around ₹8-12 lakh per month to his earnings.
Content strategy
YouTube network and content strategy
YouTube is the backbone of Allahbadia's business. He has millions of subscribers across multiple channels, which ensures consistent engagement. His content network includes BeerBiceps, The Ranveer Show, TRS Clips, Hindi motivational content, and short-form video channels. He co-founded Monk Entertainment, a digital media and influencer marketing agency that collaborates with leading brands and creators. He has also expanded into digital education, offering courses on communication, personal branding, and self-growth.