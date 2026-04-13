Vijay Varma's 'Matka King': Cast, plot, release details

Matka King follows the journey of a cotton trader who dreams of a better, more comfortable life in Bombay. He introduces a new betting format called 'Matka,' which was previously only for the rich but slowly becomes accessible to the common man. As the game grows in popularity, he rapidly rises in influence, eventually earning the title of Matka King. The show has eight episodes.

Production details

Meet the cast and crew

The series is created and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, with Varma leading the cast. The supporting cast includes Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, and Sammy Jonas Heaney. Talking about this preparation, Varma told The Hindu, "I didn't know any of the card tricks. So, I was constantly switching between playing with the cards and smoking a beedi." "It took me some months to process all the information, but I was ready when we began shooting finally."