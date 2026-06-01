'Evil Dead Wrath' finishes filming, release set April 7 2028
Entertainment
Evil Dead Wrath, the newest chapter in the iconic horror series, has wrapped filming and is set for release on April 7, 2028.
Fans can expect more supernatural scares and intense moments that made the franchise famous.
Paramount buys 'The Midnight Library' rights
Paramount Pictures just snagged the rights to Gareth Davis's film adaptation of Matt Haig's hit novel The Midnight Library into a movie for $36 million.
With Florence Pugh starring, the story follows Nora Seed as she explores a magical library between life and death.