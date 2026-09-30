Why were 'Dupahiya 2' creators scared over paper-leak storyline?
What's the story
The second season of the hit Prime Video show Dupahiya is set to release soon. While the first season explored a crime in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, Season 2 delves into more contemporary issues in the village. However, one storyline involving an exam paper leak had creators worried due to its similarity to real-life events. For the unversed, in July, protests erupted in India over NEET paper leaks that ended with the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Creator's concern
'It was written over a year ago'
The show's creator, Salona Bains Joshi, spoke about the unexpected real-life similarity at a FICCI Frames session.
Hindustan Times quoted her saying, "Actually, hum log to thode se dare hue the initially ki ye kya hi ho gaya (We were a little scared initially that what has happened)."
"It was written over a year ago. We had no idea."
However, they soon regained confidence in their show as its messaging remained positive despite the controversy.
Show's stance
'We try to show it in a pure and correct...'
Joshi added that the show aims to present its themes correctly.
"When we saw it all play through, we realized that the messaging of the show is very positive."
"We try to show it in a pure and correct manner. There is always a lesson without becoming preachy, and that's exactly how this topic has also been handled."
"That's really what we are hoping the audience will also see: the larger picture and see it in totality."
Season details
'Dupahiya' S02 cast
The second season of Dupahiya features a star-studded cast including Gajraj Rao, Bhuvan Arora, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Srivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma, Komal Kushwaha, and Dinesh Lal Yadav.
Meanwhile, the show is set to hit the streaming service on Thursday, October 1.