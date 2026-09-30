Why were 'Dupahiya 2' creators scared over paper-leak storyline?

The show's creator, Salona Bains Joshi, spoke about the unexpected real-life similarity at a FICCI Frames session.

Hindustan Times quoted her saying, "Actually, hum log to thode se dare hue the initially ki ye kya hi ho gaya (We were a little scared initially that what has happened)."

"It was written over a year ago. We had no idea."

However, they soon regained confidence in their show as its messaging remained positive despite the controversy.