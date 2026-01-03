Universal Studios acquires minority stake in Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment

Strategic move

Universal Studios aims to strengthen its presence in India

According to insiders, Universal Studios has acquired a minority stake in Excel Entertainment while the latter retains a larger share. "The talks between the two have been going on for months now." "Universal Studios has been quite keen on becoming a force in the Indian film market. The deal has finally gone through," said an insider. Another source added that Excel wants to scale up its productions with this partnership and has big ideas planned ahead.