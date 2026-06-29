'Alpha,' 'Enola Holmes': New titles to watch this week
What's the story
This week, audiences can look forward to a diverse range of entertainment options, including thrilling action films, exciting additions to popular cinematic universes, and acclaimed directors making their digital debuts. First of all, get ready for the beloved Minions to return in Minions & Monsters, releasing in cinemas this Thursday. Apart from that, these are the major Hindi and international titles set to release in theaters and on OTT platforms this week.
Bollywood
'Alpha,' 'Baby Do Die Do'
The much-awaited film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan, will finally be released on Friday, July 3. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. Another theatrical release this week is Baby Do Die Do featuring Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher. Directed by Nachiket Samant, this thriller revolves around a deaf-mute woman who works as a hitwoman.
Digital premieres
'Pritam and Pedro,' 'Enola Holmes 3'
On the OTT front, the much-anticipated web series Pritam and Pedro will premiere on JioHotstar on July 3. This comedy-drama marks the digital debut of Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani and the launchpad for his son Vir Hirani. Another release on JioHotstar is Tavvai, a gripping suspense drama that delves into family secrets. Meanwhile, Netflix will welcome back its homegrown detective Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) in Enola Holmes 3 this Wednesday.