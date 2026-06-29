Major releases this week

'Alpha,' 'Enola Holmes': New titles to watch this week

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:25 pm Jun 29, 202604:25 pm

What's the story

This week, audiences can look forward to a diverse range of entertainment options, including thrilling action films, exciting additions to popular cinematic universes, and acclaimed directors making their digital debuts. First of all, get ready for the beloved Minions to return in Minions & Monsters, releasing in cinemas this Thursday. Apart from that, these are the major Hindi and international titles set to release in theaters and on OTT platforms this week.