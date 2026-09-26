All confirmed contestants of 'Rise and Fall' S02
What's the story
The highly anticipated second season of Rise and Fall is set to premiere on Saturday. Hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, the show promises an exciting lineup of contestants from various fields. Politician Tej Pratap Yadav and actor Swara Bhasker are the most famous of the lot. From Bollywood actors to social media influencers, here's a look at the confirmed participants who are ready to take on this unique reality show.
Contestants
Meet the participants of 'Rise and Fall' Season 2
The show features a mix of actors, influencers, and political figures.
Some of the notable names include actors Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel, Kajal Raghwani; politician-influencer Shehzad Poonawalla, content creator Raj Grover; and political content creator Manish Kasyap.
Other participants are Anish Bhagat (digital creator), Irina Rudakova (reality TV star-model-influencer-actor), Sara Gurpal (actor-singer-model), Niharika Tiwari (reality TV star), Siwet Tomar (reality TV star), and Kaira Anu (reality star).
Information
Know more about other participants
While Raghwani is a popular Bhojpuri actor, Poonawalla is a former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janta Party and a political commentator. Kasyap is a YouTuber from Bihar known for his content on politics and civic issues. Rudakova has appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss Marathi and Reality Ranis Of The Jungle; Gurpal has featured in music videos of top Punjabi artists like Sidhu Moose Wala.
Details
Reality show background of Gulati, Chahar Choudhary, Patel
Gulati, known for his stint on Bigg Boss 8, was seen in Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand.
Chahar Choudhary is a popular television actor who has previously participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 16 and Battleground Season 2.
Patel is a well-known face of Indian television who has participated in several reality shows, including Nach Baliye 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.