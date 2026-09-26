All confirmed contestants of 'Rise and Fall' S02 

Gulati, known for his stint on Bigg Boss 8, was seen in Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand.

Chahar Choudhary is a popular television actor who has previously participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 16 and Battleground Season 2.

Patel is a well-known face of Indian television who has participated in several reality shows, including Nach Baliye 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.