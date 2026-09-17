'Rise & Fall' S02: Sehwag introduces first 4 contestants
What's the story
The second season of the reality show Rise & Fall, hosted by Virender Sehwag, is set to premiere on September 26. The show will be available for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app. The first four contestants have been confirmed: Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Shehzad Poonawalla, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
Show format
What is 'Rise & Fall' all about?
Rise & Fall, produced by Banijay Asia, is based on a popular UK format by Studio Lambert.
It involves a dynamic hierarchy where players can switch between Ruler and Worker roles.
Their standing is determined by in-game decisions rather than scripted outcomes.
The remaining 11 contestants for the second season are yet to be announced.
Contestant insights
Contestants' take on being a part of the show
Naagin star Choudhary, known for her reality TV experience, said she was excited about the new power dynamics in Rise & Fall S02.
Actor Bhasker said, "I've always...(worn) opinions on (my) sleeve, so entering a game like (this) is going to be quite an experience."
Patel shared his excitement about entering a new arena as himself after playing many TV characters.
Politician Poonawalla noted, "My life and journey have been synonymous with rise and fall."
Game dynamics
Everything else to know about the upcoming season
Set in the contrasting worlds of a penthouse and a basement, Rise & Fall S02 will have 15 celebrities divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers.
The Rulers enjoy the luxuries of the penthouse while the Workers deal with the harsh realities of the basement.
Every decision, alliance, and move can change the course of the game.
The first season was won by television actor Arjun Bijlani.