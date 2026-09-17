'Rise & Fall' S02: Sehwag introduces first 4 contestants

Naagin star Choudhary, known for her reality TV experience, said she was excited about the new power dynamics in Rise & Fall S02.

Actor Bhasker said, "I've always...(worn) opinions on (my) sleeve, so entering a game like (this) is going to be quite an experience."

Patel shared his excitement about entering a new arena as himself after playing many TV characters.

Politician Poonawalla noted, "My life and journey have been synonymous with rise and fall."