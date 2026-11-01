Suriya's 'Scene': Cast, plot, trailer, release date
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer for Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring Suriya in the lead role, has been released. The clip introduces Inbaraj (Suriya), a police officer who decides to resign. His decision surprises everyone around him as he chooses to stay at home and ignores orders from his superior officer, Stephen (Lal), to report back to work.
Political reference
Trailer offers a peek into Inbaraj's political ambitions
Stephen questions Inbaraj about his future plans after leaving the force and why he quit when he was at the "top of his career."
Inbaraj reveals that he wants to enter politics, which surprises his colleagues.
The moment increases intrigue around the storyline.
Character introductions
Antagonist Eeswaran introduced in the trailer
The trailer also gives a glimpse of the main antagonist, Eeswaran (Naslen), a ruthless criminal.
He sees Inbaraj as a "worthy opponent," but the police officer responds with his unconventional, nonchalant attitude.
The clip also offers a brief introduction to Nazriya's character, Maya.
The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on November 6.
Production details
Everything to know about 'Scene'
Scene has a star-studded cast including Lal, John Vijay, and Anandaraj in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Zhagaram Studios.
The technical team includes Vineeth Augustian as the cinematographer, Sushin Shyam as the music composer, Ashwini Kale as the production designer, and Ajmal Sabu as the editor.
Chethan D Souza is the stunt choreographer for this project.