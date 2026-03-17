'Peddi' to feature special song with multiple female actors?
What's the story
The buzz around the upcoming Telugu film Peddi is growing, with reports suggesting that a special song in the movie may feature multiple A-list female actors. 123 Telugu revealed that the director, Buchi Babu Sana, is currently in the process of casting for the song. Meanwhile, the film stars Ram Charan in the lead role. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is still awaited.
Delay rumors
'Peddi' is likely to be delayed further
Recent reports have sparked fresh speculation among fans and industry insiders about yet another delay. According to reports, the film may be postponed again. An insider revealed to 123 Telugu, "Only a few portions of the shoot are still pending, including a special item song and a few minor scenes." "The makers reportedly need around ten more days of call sheets to complete the entire shoot as per the makers."
Film details
More than just a cricket-based sports entertainer
Initially believed to be a rustic, cricket-based sports entertainer, Peddi later surprised fans by featuring Charan as a wrestler who also takes to the cricket field. This portrayal explains his recent rugged, muscular transformation. The movie combines high-stakes wrestling bouts with cricket matches, offering a blend of gritty drama and sports action.
Production details
Everything we know about the film
Backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru, Peddi also features Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma. Cinematography by R Rathnavelu and music by AR Rahman enhance the high-energy sequences and mass appeal. Meanwhile, Peddi was last said to be releasing on April 30, 2026.