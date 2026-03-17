Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's 'Peddi' delayed again?

The highly anticipated film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor , is reportedly facing a potential delay in its release. Originally scheduled for April 30, the film's release date might be pushed again as the shooting is yet to be completed. However, the makers are optimistic about meeting the original deadline. The news comes from 123Telugu which quoted an insider source saying that only a few portions of the shoot are still pending.

Shooting schedule Makers need around 10 more days of call sheets The report also revealed that the makers need around 10 more days of call sheets to complete the entire shoot. The remaining portions include a special item song and a few minor scenes. If everything goes according to plan, the team is confident of wrapping up the film very soon. Despite these challenges, the film's publicist Vamsi Sekhar reassured fans on social media about its progress.

Runtime clarification Publicist Sekhar clears air on film's final runtime Sekhar took to X to clarify that only the first half of Peddi has been locked and the second half is currently in the final shooting stage. He urged fans not to believe any rumors about the film's final runtime circulating online. He said the music is also about to be completed by A.R. Rahman. "Everything is right on track for the grand release on April 30, 2026."

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