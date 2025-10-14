Exclusive: 'Jhanak...' actor Saurabh Gumber joins 'Lakshmi Ka Safar' Entertainment Oct 14, 2025

Saurabh Gumber, who you might remember as Anindo from Jhanak, is stepping into Lakshmi Ka Safar as Vyom—the younger brother of Karan's character.

"Yes, I'm currently shooting for the show and I'm very excited to be part of it," he shared, adding that his entry will bring some fresh twists.