Exclusive: 'Jhanak...' actor Saurabh Gumber joins 'Lakshmi Ka Safar'
Saurabh Gumber, who you might remember as Anindo from Jhanak, is stepping into Lakshmi Ka Safar as Vyom—the younger brother of Karan's character.
"Yes, I'm currently shooting for the show and I'm very excited to be part of it," he shared, adding that his entry will bring some fresh twists.
Gumber plays Vyom, an arrogant new antagonist
This time, Gumber plays Vyom—a rich, arrogant new antagonist set to shake things up in the story.
Lakshmi Ka Safar is a spin-off of Mangal Lakshmi and features Sanika Amit and Shubham Dipta in lead roles.
Gumber hopes fans will keep supporting him: "I hope the audience continues to shower the same love and appreciation as before."
On purpose, I choose to play villains: Gumber
Gumber's been seen in shows like Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, Mahashakti, Gathbandhan, Kumkum Bhagya, and is especially known for Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai.
He says he chooses to play villains on purpose rather than getting typecast.