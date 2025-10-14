Bharti Singh shuts down rumors of checking second baby's gender

Popular comedian and television presenter Bharti Singh recently announced that she is expecting her second child. The news was shared on October 6 by Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa , who were vacationing in Switzerland with their son Laksh, at the time. In a recent video , the comedian revealed that her second baby is due next year. She also addressed rumors about knowing the baby's gender.

Gender speculation 'Log ye bhi bol rahe hain...' Singh dismissed rumors that she had gone abroad to find out the sex of her baby. She said, "Log ye bhi bol rahe hain ke Bharti ab jaake bol rahi hai ke ladka ya ladki, mujhe healthy baby chahiye...ab joh bhi ho (People are saying Bharti is now saying boy or girl...I just want a healthy baby)." "Some are also claiming that these people went abroad, they have checked the baby's gender there. Absolutely not. I never flout the law."

Acceptance Family also didn't ask us to get gender checked Singh added, "Aur humein check kara ke kya karna hai bhai humare paas bhagwan ka diya sab kuch hai (Why would we want to check, by god's grace, we have everything)." "Main aur Haarsh accha kama rahe hain ladka yaa ladki joh ho sar ankhon par. Joh bhi bhagwaan dega hum uska pura aadar karenge (Both Harsh and I are earning well, we'd fully commit to the baby)." She revealed that their families hadn't suggested getting any tests done either.