Nobel laureates, global icons: Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 is here

Over 350 speakers are lined up, including Nobel Laureate Olga Tokarczuk, Stephen Fry, and web pioneer Timothy Berners-Lee.

Expect sessions on everything from fiction and history to climate action.

Beyond talks, there'll be live music at the Jaipur Music Stage, art installations, the iconic Amer Fort evening, plus the Jaipur BookMark event for publishing pros—making JLF a buzzing creative hub for anyone into books or culture.