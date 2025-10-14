Nobel laureates, global icons: Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 is here
JLF is back for its 19th edition from January 15-19, 2026, at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur.
This year's festival is all about celebrating stories, languages, and big ideas—think Indian literature alongside global topics like AI and geopolitics.
Co-Director Namita Gokhale says the goal is to spark cross-cultural conversations and highlight India's diverse voices.
More about the festival
Over 350 speakers are lined up, including Nobel Laureate Olga Tokarczuk, Stephen Fry, and web pioneer Timothy Berners-Lee.
Expect sessions on everything from fiction and history to climate action.
Beyond talks, there'll be live music at the Jaipur Music Stage, art installations, the iconic Amer Fort evening, plus the Jaipur BookMark event for publishing pros—making JLF a buzzing creative hub for anyone into books or culture.