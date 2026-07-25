New 'Ramayana' footage debuts at Comic-Con amid trailer delay
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is facing a delay in the release of its trailer. The trailer, originally scheduled for July 24, was postponed just hours before release. The decision came after Sony Pictures Entertainment announced it would be joining the project as its international distribution partner. However, despite this setback, the makers unveiled exclusive footage from the film at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where it reportedly received an overwhelming response from nearly 4,800 attendees.
Release date clarification
Did student protests delay trailer?
A source told Mid-Day, "This marked only the second time an Indian film has received such a prominent showcase at SDCC after Kalki 2898 AD."
At the event, the makers confirmed that the first part will premiere on Diwali 2026, with the second part following on Diwali 2027.
The source further added, "The makers chose to withhold the online launch, saying it would arrive at a later date. The protests across India had prompted the makers to do a rethink."
Star-studded appearance
'Ramayana' team dazzles at SDCC
The Ramayana team, including lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, director Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra, made a starry appearance at the SDCC event.
The panel discussion was moderated by entertainment journalist Coy Jandreau and focused on the film's vision, scale, and adaptation for a global audience.
During the Q&A session with fans, Kapoor expressed his excitement about taking his daughter, Raha, to watch Ramayana on the big screen.
Film details
Cast of 'Ramayana'
Ramayana features a star-studded cast with Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh play Mandodari and Surpanakha.
The film will be released worldwide in IMAX format.
Earlier this year in April, the team had released an introductory teaser titled Rama to coincide with Hanuman Jayanti.
It was given a U certificate by the CBFC.