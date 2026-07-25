New 'Ramayana' footage debuts at Comic-Con amid trailer delay

A source told Mid-Day, "This marked only the second time an Indian film has received such a prominent showcase at SDCC after Kalki 2898 AD."

At the event, the makers confirmed that the first part will premiere on Diwali 2026, with the second part following on Diwali 2027.

The source further added, "The makers chose to withhold the online launch, saying it would arrive at a later date. The protests across India had prompted the makers to do a rethink."