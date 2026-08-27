'Ramayana' exclusive preview: One-eyed demon, bear-like creature shown

The exhibitor said, "It lasted for 15 minutes and, as expected, visuals from the film that have not yet been revealed to the public were presented to us."

"The major highlights were the various creatures in the film, including the one-eyed daitya (demon). A bear-like creature was also given prominence."

"We were amazed by the vision, imagination, and VFX. Ramayana truly looks like a global Indian film."