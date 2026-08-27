'Ramayana' exclusive preview: One-eyed demon, bear-like creature shown
What's the story
The Big Cine Expo 2026, held in Chennai on August 18 and 19, showcased never-before-seen 15-minute footage from the upcoming film Ramayana. The exclusive preview was a major highlight of the event, which brings together cinema industry stakeholders to celebrate cinema and the exhibition sector. An exhibitor who attended the event shared their experience with Bollywood Hungama.
Exclusive preview
'Ramayana' truly looks like a global Indian film'
The exhibitor said, "It lasted for 15 minutes and, as expected, visuals from the film that have not yet been revealed to the public were presented to us."
"The major highlights were the various creatures in the film, including the one-eyed daitya (demon). A bear-like creature was also given prominence."
"We were amazed by the vision, imagination, and VFX. Ramayana truly looks like a global Indian film."
High expectations
Effects on par with Hollywood movies: Exhibitor
The exhibitor further added, "Its effects are at par with those of any Hollywood movie, like The Lord Of The Rings."
"The trailer had already excited the exhibitors, and this footage preview has added to the hype for us."
The source also revealed that the preview included a making-of video with quotes from producer Namit Malhotra discussing his ambitious endeavor.
Film details
About 'Ramayana'
The 15-minute preview ended with the Ramayana trailer, which was released publicly on July 30.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, and Lara Dutta.
The period epic's first part will be released on Diwali 2026 (November 8), while the second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.