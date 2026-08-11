'Ramayana' to show exclusive preview at Big Cine Expo 2026
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ramayana will have its exclusive preview at the Big Cine Expo 2026 in Chennai on August 18. The period epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, and Lara Dutta.
Preview protocols
Preview will be off-limits for mobile phones
The Big Cine Expo 2026 will be held on August 18 and 19, with the Ramayana preview on the first day.
Attendees are prohibited from using mobile phones or recording any part of the presentation, as it will feature never-before-seen visuals from the film.
Members of the organizing team will monitor the screening area to enforce these rules.
Presenter details
Previous editions featured similar exclusives
Parminder Chadda, the Technical Head at Prime Focus, will present the exclusive Ramayana footage.
The film's actors, director Tiwari, and producer Malhotra will not be attending the expo.
In previous editions of Big Cine Expo, filmmakers like Atlee and Boney Kapoor have shared exclusive glimpses of their films Baby John (2024) and Maidaan (2024), respectively.
Awards ceremony
Rakesh Roshan to receive Special Achievement Award
The Ramayana preview will coincide with the IMAX Big Cine Awards 2026 on August 18.
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan will be honored with the Special Achievement Award at this event, per Bollywood Hungama.
Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, run by Vishek Chauhan, will also be recognized as the Best Single-Screen Theatre of the Year.
Other cinemas and exhibition chains like AMB Cinemas, City Pride, Roongta Cinemas, and Rajhans Cinemas will also be honored across various categories at the awards.