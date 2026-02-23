Explainer: Why India's booming film industry is still struggling
India's film industry is buzzing, with fresh investments and more small-budget movies than ever.
The media and entertainment sector is projected to reach ₹3,10,000 crore (timeline not specified in the source), and streaming (OTT) is also on the rise.
But here's the catch—there just aren't enough cinema screens, especially outside big cities, making it tough for new films to actually reach audiences.
Investment in Indian films is skyrocketing
Companies like Jio Studios (which grabbed a majority stake in Sikhya Entertainment), Saregama (investing ₹325 crore in Bhansali's firm), and Universal Music are pouring money into Indian films.
JioStar even plans to invest ₹33,000 crore in Indian-language content (investment timeline not specified in the source).
Still, with about 9,400 screens nationwide, most smaller towns miss out on these new releases.
What's the impact on movie lovers?
If you love discovering new movies or indie gems on the big screen, this matters—India's packed cinemas have seen rising attendance, but many places don't have theaters anymore.
Until more screens open up beyond major cities, a lot of great stories might never make it to your local theater.