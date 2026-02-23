Explainer: Why India's booming film industry is still struggling Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

India's film industry is buzzing, with fresh investments and more small-budget movies than ever.

The media and entertainment sector is projected to reach ₹3,10,000 crore (timeline not specified in the source), and streaming (OTT) is also on the rise.

But here's the catch—there just aren't enough cinema screens, especially outside big cities, making it tough for new films to actually reach audiences.