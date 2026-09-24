'India's Got Latent' 'scripted'? Ajaz Khan calls for Samay's 'encounter'
What's the story
Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Ajaz Khan has made explosive allegations against comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. In a recent video, Khan accused the show of being "scripted" and "fixed." The claims were made in a video featuring Rajesh Mishra from Prayagraj, who alleged that he performed on the show but was not featured or paid in full.
Allegations
Mishra was neither declared a winner nor featured
Mishra claimed that he performed for about 40 minutes on Raina's show but was neither declared a winner nor featured in any episode.
He also alleged that while the show claims to offer ₹1L as prize money, winners are actually given only around ₹35K.
If there are multiple winners, the prize is divided among them.
Khan questioned why Mishra's performance was not shown and why he wasn't declared a winner after receiving the prize money.
Demands
'Tu Samay hai aur hum pralay hai'
Khan, while sharing the video, said, "Public ko dikha raha hai 1 lakh tu gareebo ko de raha hai, naye comedians ko de raha hai, aur brands se itna paisa le raha hai tu..."
"Ye show scripted hai, pura fixed hai aur ye show mein original talent nahi dikhaya jaayega kabhi bhi."
He also called on RSS and other Hindu organizations to support Mishra.
He said, "Tu Samay hai aur hum pralay hai...Samay Raina ka encounter karo."
Past disputes
'India's Got Latent' embroiled in controversy before
This is not the first time India's Got Latent has found itself embroiled in controversy.
In February 2025, content creator and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia faced severe backlash after making a controversial joke about parents in an episode.
After that, the show was entirely deleted from YouTube before making a comeback on Netflix in 2026.