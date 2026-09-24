'India's Got Latent' 'scripted'? Ajaz Khan calls for Samay's 'encounter'

Mishra claimed that he performed for about 40 minutes on Raina's show but was neither declared a winner nor featured in any episode.

He also alleged that while the show claims to offer ₹1L as prize money, winners are actually given only around ₹35K.

If there are multiple winners, the prize is divided among them.

Khan questioned why Mishra's performance was not shown and why he wasn't declared a winner after receiving the prize money.