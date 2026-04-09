Netflix confirms Chris Hemsworth will return with 'Extraction 3'

David Weil is currently writing the script for Extraction 3, reported Deadline. While specific plot details remain undisclosed, reports suggest that the film will continue the franchise's tradition of high-stakes global missions and dangerous extractions. The Extraction series has been a major success story for Netflix, with the first film in 2020 breaking viewership records and earning critical recognition, and Extraction 2 (2023) surpassing the first film's streaming numbers and appearing on Netflix's Most Popular English Films list.

Plot recap

This is what happened in 'Extraction 2'

In Extraction 2, Rake survives a near-fatal mission shown in the first film, only to be pulled back into action. After saving his family through a perilous journey, Rake and his ally Nik (Farahani) are imprisoned. The franchise is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, with illustrations by Fernando Leon Gonzalez. The first story was brought to life by Parks and the Russo brothers.