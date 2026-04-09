Netflix confirms Chris Hemsworth will return with 'Extraction 3'
What's the story
Chris Hemsworth is all set to reprise his role as Tyler Rake in Extraction 3, confirmed Netflix. The film will also see the return of director Sam Hargrave and actors Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani from the previous installments. The Netflix action threequel will reportedly begin production this summer.
Production details
David Weil will pen the script
David Weil is currently writing the script for Extraction 3, reported Deadline. While specific plot details remain undisclosed, reports suggest that the film will continue the franchise's tradition of high-stakes global missions and dangerous extractions. The Extraction series has been a major success story for Netflix, with the first film in 2020 breaking viewership records and earning critical recognition, and Extraction 2 (2023) surpassing the first film's streaming numbers and appearing on Netflix's Most Popular English Films list.
Plot recap
This is what happened in 'Extraction 2'
In Extraction 2, Rake survives a near-fatal mission shown in the first film, only to be pulled back into action. After saving his family through a perilous journey, Rake and his ally Nik (Farahani) are imprisoned. The franchise is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, with illustrations by Fernando Leon Gonzalez. The first story was brought to life by Parks and the Russo brothers.