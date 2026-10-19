'Shooting began...': Eyewitness recalls chaos during firing at Tiger Shroff
What's the story
An eyewitness to the recent firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has shared shocking details. The incident took place in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening when three people allegedly opened fire at Shroff's car. An FIR has been filed against three unidentified individuals under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, per Mumbai Police.
Eyewitness perspective
'One person opened fire from the front...'
Rakesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver who witnessed the incident, told ANI, "I arrived around 7:00pm to take my vehicle out... There were three individuals involved: one was on a motorcycle, while two others were standing outside."
"When the shooting began, one person opened fire from the front, targeting the specific seat where Tiger Shroff was sitting... another person, the one near the gate, fired a shot that struck the driver in the hand."
Twitter Post
Kumar shares details of firing incident
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff | Eyewitness Rakesh Kumar says, "I drive a rickshaw here in Mumbai... I arrived around 7:00 PM to take my vehicle out... There were three individuals involved: one was on a motorcycle, while two others were… pic.twitter.com/Eg0qyPT3Vv— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026
Incident details
More on the shooting incident
The shooting incident took place around 7:00pm on Sunday when unidentified individuals opened fire on Shroff as he was leaving a football club in his car.
Two people, including the actor's driver, were injured in the incident.
The driver was reportedly hit by bullets while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.
Government response
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visits Shroff's residence
After the news of the shooting incident broke, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff's residence on Sunday night to check on him and assure him of the state government's support.
Photos from the actor's house showed him with dressings on his shoulder and chest, and a bandage on his right arm as he spoke to Shinde.
Official statement
'State government stands with them'
After meeting the actor, Shinde spoke to reporters and condemned the firing incident.
He said Shroff had sustained injuries to his left hand caused by "gunpowder and shards of glass."
"Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated."