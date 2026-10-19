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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Shooting began...': Eyewitness recalls chaos during firing at Tiger Shroff
'Shooting began...': Eyewitness recalls chaos during firing at Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff was shot at in Mumbai

'Shooting began...': Eyewitness recalls chaos during firing at Tiger Shroff

By Isha Sharma
Oct 19, 2026
10:44 am
What's the story

An eyewitness to the recent firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has shared shocking details. The incident took place in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening when three people allegedly opened fire at Shroff's car. An FIR has been filed against three unidentified individuals under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, per Mumbai Police.

Eyewitness perspective

'One person opened fire from the front...'

Rakesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver who witnessed the incident, told ANI, "I arrived around 7:00pm to take my vehicle out... There were three individuals involved: one was on a motorcycle, while two others were standing outside."

"When the shooting began, one person opened fire from the front, targeting the specific seat where Tiger Shroff was sitting... another person, the one near the gate, fired a shot that struck the driver in the hand."

Twitter Post

Kumar shares details of firing incident

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Incident details

More on the shooting incident

The shooting incident took place around 7:00pm on Sunday when unidentified individuals opened fire on Shroff as he was leaving a football club in his car.

Two people, including the actor's driver, were injured in the incident.

The driver was reportedly hit by bullets while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

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Government response

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visits Shroff's residence

After the news of the shooting incident broke, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff's residence on Sunday night to check on him and assure him of the state government's support.

Photos from the actor's house showed him with dressings on his shoulder and chest, and a bandage on his right arm as he spoke to Shinde.

Official statement

'State government stands with them'

After meeting the actor, Shinde spoke to reporters and condemned the firing incident.

He said Shroff had sustained injuries to his left hand caused by "gunpowder and shards of glass."

"Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated."

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