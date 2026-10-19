'Shooting began...': Eyewitness recalls chaos during firing at Tiger Shroff

Rakesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver who witnessed the incident, told ANI, "I arrived around 7:00pm to take my vehicle out... There were three individuals involved: one was on a motorcycle, while two others were standing outside."

"When the shooting began, one person opened fire from the front, targeting the specific seat where Tiger Shroff was sitting... another person, the one near the gate, fired a shot that struck the driver in the hand."