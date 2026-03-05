Lewis Hamilton confirms 'F1: The Movie' sequel is in works

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that a sequel to the hit film F1: The Movie is already in the works. The first part, which starred Brad Pitt and Damson Idris under Joseph Kosinski's direction, was released last year. It went on to become a massive box-office success, grossing over $630 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

Sequel details Script for the sequel is already being worked on Hamilton, who produced the first film along with Jerry Bruckheimer, recently revealed that they are already working on the script for the sequel. Ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, he said, "We are already working on the first script." "We had our first meeting maybe mid-to-late in the second part of the end of the year, me, Jerry, and Joe talking about different ideas, different directions that we could go with the script."

Film's influence Hamilton reflects on impact of 1st film Hamilton also reflected on the impact of the first film, saying, "It's been amazing to see how big an impact it's had, how many people have loved the movie." He added that he continues to receive messages from people who are just now watching it, and how it's opened their eyes to what this sport is about.

