Faasil's 'Don't Trouble the Trouble' release moved to October 2
Entertainment
Fahadh Faasil's first Telugu movie as the lead actor in fantasy film, Don't Trouble the Trouble, has shifted its release date to October 2.
Originally set for September 11, the new poster shows Faasil alongside Baby Ssara Palekar, with a playful tagline: "Suri and Divya are ready to cast their magic and start the trouble!"
So expect some magical mischief.
Yeleti directs Faasil's Telugu debut
This is Faasil's debut as a lead in Telugu cinema, directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by SS Rajamouli.
The story centers on Suri, a quirky street magician in Hyderabad whose spell accidentally makes Divya disappear.
Saurabh Sachdeva joins the cast, and Kaala Bhairava handles music.
It's a big step for Faasil as he jumps into Telugu fantasy adventure.